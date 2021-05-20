Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $1.26 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $12.60 million and $3.81 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00442208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00225462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.31 or 0.00988343 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

