yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Price Down 32.4% This Week

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.39 or 0.00017882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $490,565.05 and $63,139.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00399581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00218667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.57 or 0.00960212 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

