Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 48,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,529. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. Cerner has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.