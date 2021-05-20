Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $21.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,733. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.39 and a 200-day moving average of $374.42. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $217.18 and a 12 month high of $466.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

