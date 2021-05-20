Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,806. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.83. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $117,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.