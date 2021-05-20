Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.73. 7,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,433 shares of company stock worth $12,286,187 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.