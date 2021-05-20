Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $13.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $88,893,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

