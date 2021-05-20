Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $613.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.00 million and the lowest is $595.00 million. Waters reported sales of $519.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded up $5.01 on Thursday, hitting $311.46. 256,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,469. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $320.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.71.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.