Zacks: Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,739. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

In other news, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at $418,638.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $84,914.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,854 shares of company stock valued at $364,138. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 349,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 173.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 85,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

