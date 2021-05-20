Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.27. 62,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

