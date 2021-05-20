Zacks: Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $1.91 EPS

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. SYNNEX reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

