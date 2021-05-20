Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $352.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $347.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,250 shares of company stock worth $5,869,603 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.56. 389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.