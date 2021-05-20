Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post sales of $67.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.30 million and the highest is $67.61 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $60.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $272.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.36 million to $275.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $293.05 million, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $298.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

