Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.68. 853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $702.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

