Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce $196.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $207.10 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $198.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $820.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $874.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $857.67 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $916.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

