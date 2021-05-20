Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NYSE IR traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. 4,048,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,338. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

