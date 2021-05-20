Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post $173.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $170.05 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $694.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $701.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $739.93 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

LSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.95. 734,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. Life Storage has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $97.87. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 123,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

