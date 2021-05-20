Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.55. The company had a trading volume of 135,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,113. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average is $130.13.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

