Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.13. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Shares of MA traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,085,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,286. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $364.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 31.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 38.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

