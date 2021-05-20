Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Match Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,545,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $138.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average of $146.61. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of -210.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.