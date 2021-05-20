Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.45). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $26.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.76. 603,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,805. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.