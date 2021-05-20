Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $228,956. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $473.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.