Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNK shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.84.

GNK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $671.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.85%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock worth $58,321,126. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 84,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

