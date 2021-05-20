Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 221,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZSAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.98.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

