Zacks Investment Research Comments on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

