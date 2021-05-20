Zacks Investment Research Downgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have outperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company posted better-than-expected results in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from product lines resonating with the consumer demand toward casual, comfortable and functional clothing. In addition, its digital business continued to exhibit strength. In fact, it is seeing robust results on the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. We note that management is focused on growing the digital business with expansion in the distribution channel. Management has also completed the restructuring of the retail division and the company’s new retail model has been positioned on a path to profitability. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company projects net sales of roughly $460 million, suggesting an increase of 13.6% year over year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

