Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Hold

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

