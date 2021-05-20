Zacks Investment Research Lowers Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Sell

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $37.79. 1,721,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,128. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

