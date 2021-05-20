Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

AMPH opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $944.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $299,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,598 shares of company stock worth $1,083,694. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.