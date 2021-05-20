Zacks Investment Research Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Sell

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Premier by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Premier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.