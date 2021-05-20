Zacks Investment Research Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $179.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. It is benefiting from higher penetration of the e-commerce business. Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Notably, e-commerce penetration reached 70% of total revenues in the last reported quarter. Although, intense competition and higher shipping costs stemming from a shift to e-commerce sales are concerns, continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Notably, the company is optimistic about business strength and projects revenue acceleration toward $10 billion over the long term and operating margin expansion to 15% over the next five years.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $163.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.75 and its 200-day moving average is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

