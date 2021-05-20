Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bayer’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in Q1. Its crop science division is making a good progress. The company is undertaking several initiatives to strengthen its position across portfolios, efficiency and structural measures, including the divestiture of the Animal Health business unit and the Consumer Health brands-Coppertone and Dr. Scholl’s. Bayer also sold its 60% interest in German site services provider, Currenta. Moreover, the recent acquisition of Asklepios will strengthen Bayer’s cell and gene therapy platform. Restructuring initiatives should help the bottom line. However, Bayer is facing generic competition for many of its products, including the Yaz franchise. Also, Bayer’s dependence on the pharmaceutical segment for growth is concerning. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAYRY. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.