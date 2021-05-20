Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to “Buy”

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNF. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $47.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,055 shares of company stock worth $21,517,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $5,682,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 180,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 259,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 66,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

