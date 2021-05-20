Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to “Buy”

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LINC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

