Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.73 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 43,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 618,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

