Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $493.22. 4,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,979. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $239.99 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $18,266,600 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

