Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zendesk by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,134,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,065 shares of company stock valued at $26,369,577. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZEN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

ZEN stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

