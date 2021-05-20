ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.75. 1,795,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

