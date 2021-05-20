ZrCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $65,093.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $65,093.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00406258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00218806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004230 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00959060 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

