Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 55 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERIE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.20. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

