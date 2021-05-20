Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $919,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,552,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $39.04 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

