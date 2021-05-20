Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after buying an additional 1,312,521 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $31,677,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 636,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 506,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ KC opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

