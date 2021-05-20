Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 48,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $149.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.77 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

