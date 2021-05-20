Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,513 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

