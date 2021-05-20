Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 550 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

NYSE:PEN opened at $245.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -909.74 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.33.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

