Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $35.90 on Monday. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

