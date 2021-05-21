-$0.01 EPS Expected for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advent Technologies.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

ADN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ADN opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.