$0.04 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. MRC Global posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 432,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.94. 273,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $902.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

