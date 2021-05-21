-$0.19 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,842. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.