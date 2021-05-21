$0.66 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Five Below reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $43,072,000.

FIVE stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.07. 444,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,117. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

